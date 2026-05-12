PHOTOS: Emergency preparedness event informs residents of various agencies here

The RCMP bear waves to a shy little boy being held by a guardian during the Emergency Preparedness event put on by the Municipality of East Hants' Emergency Management department at Uniacke Fire on Saturday. (Healey photo)
MOUNT UNIACKE: The sunshine shone on Mount Uniacke on Saturday and residents from the municipality came out to the Emergency Preparedness Event put on by the Municipality of East Hants.
The event saw various agencies, from police, fire, search and rescue, and N.S. Guard participate in showing residents and attendees what they’re all about.
It took place at the Uniacke & District Fire Hall in Mount Uniacke.
Residents had the chance to explore emergency equipment, meet your local first responders, and learn how to be better prepared for any situation.