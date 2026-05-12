The Laker News

East Hants

PHOTOS: Emergency preparedness event informs residents of various agencies here

ByPat Healey

May 12, 2026 #East Hants, #Emergency Management, #ERT, #ground search & rescue, #Mount Uniacke, #Municipality of East Hants, #RCMP, #Uniacke & District Fire Department
The RCMP bear waves to a shy little boy being held by a guardian during the Emergency Preparedness event put on by the Municipality of East Hants' Emergency Management department at Uniacke Fire on Saturday. (Healey photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE: The sunshine shone on Mount Uniacke on Saturday and residents from the municipality came out to the Emergency Preparedness Event put on by the Municipality of East Hants.

The event saw various agencies, from police, fire, search and rescue, and N.S. Guard participate in showing residents and attendees what they’re all about.

It took place at the Uniacke & District Fire Hall in Mount Uniacke.

Residents had the chance to explore emergency equipment, meet your local first responders, and learn how to be better prepared for any situation.

Walton Shore fire was on hand showcasing new equipment they have. (Healey photo)

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RCMP ERT members showcase some of their equipment, including gas masks, to firefighters checking out what was at the event. (Healey photo)
A pair of firefighters sit in the Uniacke Fire side by side. (Healey photo)
A couple of young ladies and their guardians learn about the use of drones by the RCMP as a tool in their investigations and for rescuing folks lost in trails. (Healey photo)
Nova Scotia Guard officials were on site. (Healey photo)

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East Hants Ground Search and Rescue had their volunteers on hand to chat with those attending the event about their roles. (Healey photo)
Officials with the Municipality of East Hants were there to chat about emergency management and hand out information. (Healey photo)
This family learned a lot from this RCMP officer about what he does on the job. (Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

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