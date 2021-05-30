East Hants lowers flags for Residential School Victims

EAST HANTS: The Municipality East Hants has lowered the flags at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre Municipal building in memory of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation territory.

“As a community with close ties to the residential school system, this serves as a stark reminder of a shameful chapter of our country’s history – and its deep lasting impacts still felt today,” said MEH in a release posted on their socials and website on May 29.

“We mourn with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc people and Indigenous people across the nation, especially those in our community in the District of Sipekne’katik.”

“National Indigenous History Month is June, only a few days away. It is more important than ever to recognize the realities of Canada’s history as we work toward reconciliation.”

If you are looking for someone to talk to, please reach out to the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line.

It is there to provide 24/7 support to former residential school students and those affected and can be reached by calling 1-866-925-4419.