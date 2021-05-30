COVID19: One death; 20 new cases, and 80 recoveries on May 30

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, 80 recoveries, and one death, a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone.

There are 14 new cases in Central Zone, five in Eastern Zone and one in Western Zone.

There is still community spread in Central Zone and limited community spread in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer our sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital. They are in my thoughts.

“Let’s all ensure no more Nova Scotians are hospitalized by strictly following the restrictions and getting tested and vaccinated.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 505 active cases of COVID-19. There are 42 people in hospital, including 17 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU, and 56 for people in ICU.On May 29, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,157 tests.“My heart-felt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Last Sunday we reported 74 cases. The trend of fewer cases over the last week is very encouraging. It is going down because of the hard work of Nova Scotians. We all have the power to reduce new cases further. Get tested, get vaccinated and follow the public health measures closely.”Since April 1, there have been 3,808 positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,284 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Travel within Nova Scotia:Nova Scotians should remain as close to their home and community as possible, unless travel is essential for work, caregiving, necessary shopping or medical appointments, including vaccination appointments. In this instance, ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/ Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.

Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.Quick Facts:— a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020, and extended to June 13, 2021— due to an increased number of investigations, the exposure category (i.e., travel, close contact or under investigation) is not available by release time; a breakdown by zone identifying exposure categories will no longer be provided regularly.

Additional Resources:More information on COVID-19 case data, testing and vaccines is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data/ Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them safely reopen and operate at: https://novascotia.ca/reopening-nova-scotia More information about public health text notifications of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts is available here: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/public-health-begins-contacting-positive-covid-19-cases-close-contacts-text-message More information on what is considered essential travel is available here: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/travel/#from-outside-atlantic-canada Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or 1-833-784-4397 (toll-free)

The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll-free)Anyone needing help with a non-crisis mental health or addiction concern can call Community Mental Health and Addictions at 1-855-922-1122 (toll-free) weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free)For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll-free)