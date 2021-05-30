N.S. mourns children found buried at B.C. Residential School

HALIFAX: Flags at the Nova Scotia Legislature and all provincial buildings will be lowered to half mast beginning May 31 to honour the lives and memories of the 215 children found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc territory.



“I, and all Nova Scotians, are deeply disturbed by the shocking news coming from Kamloops, British Columbia,” said Premier Iain Rankin.

“It’s a horrific reminder of the damaging legacy of residential schools all across the country, including our province.

“My heart goes out to everyone thinking about and grieving the children lost, and to all the survivors of residential schools. We mourn with you.”



Flags will be lowered for nine days, or 215 hours, from sunrise on Monday, May 31 to sunset on Tuesday, June 8.

It is being done to honour the lives of each child lost and to recognize and learn from the societal harm done by the residential school system across the country, including Nova Scotia.