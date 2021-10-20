East Hants RCMP promoting safe driving in school zones

EAST HANTS: Officers with East Hants RCMP will be stepping up their patrols in school zones throughout the Municipality of East Hants this week.

October 18-22 is School Bus Safety Week.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said members with the Enfield and Rawdon detachments will be in school zones this week to promote safe driving and interdict those who are operating their vehicle in a manner dangerous to our children.

S/Sgt. Bushell said each day, up to 90,000 Nova Scotian children rely on a school bus for transportation.

Make sure you do your part and educate yourself on school bus safety.

Visit www.schoolbussafety.ca for more info.

