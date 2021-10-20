Enfield man enters not guilty pleas on child sex abuse-related charges

ENFIELD: One of two Enfield men charged with child sex abuse-related offence has pled not guilty to the charges.

In Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Oct. 18, the lawyer representing Carlos Moraga of Enfield entered the not guilty pleas.

According to information from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the trial for Moraga was scheduled for June and July 2022 by Judge Catherine Benton. She set dates of June 9-10, June 16-17, and July 18 for trial.

Moraga pled not guilty to the following charges:

Makes, prints, publishes, or possesses child pornography (CC 163.1(2)

By means of telecommunication, agrees with, or makes arrangement with person to commit an offence with respect to a person under the age of 16 years (CC 172.2(1)(B)

Sexual interference (CC 151)

He is next scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court for a pre-trial conference on March 3, 2022.

Officers with the provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) arrested Moraga last February and searched his home in Enfield. It was a result of that investigation that RCMP were able to execute a search warrant on the Enfield home of Peter Alan Moorhouse and a business in Halifax.

Moorhouse’s charges are due back in Shubenacadie provincial court later in October, also for election and plea, according to PPS.

Moorhouse and Moraga must remain in Nova Scotia and stay away from parks, playgrounds, schools, community centres and other places where persons under the age of 18 are likely to be present.

Both were also ordered to not communicate with each other or possess any weapons.

Moraga was also required to leave his passport with the Enfield RCMP detachment.