Police lay further child porn, sexual exploitation charges against man

MOUNT UNIACKE: Nova Scotia RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has laid further charges related to child pornography and sexual exploitation against a Mount Uniacke man.

In a release, N.S. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said 58-year-old Kevin Ernest Lavigne was arrested on Oct. 13 at his home without incident on further charges of Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Assault, and Making Child Pornography.

Lavigne was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court today, October 19.

He had been released after his initial arrest Oct. 5.

At that time he was charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Transmitting Child Pornography and was released on a number of conditions.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 2021-783098