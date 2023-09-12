ENFIELD: The MLA for Hants East has provided residents and the community at large with updates on road repairs that continue throughout the municipality.

On his Facebook page, and shared to community pages, MLA John A. MacDonald posted about continued repair work from the flooding damage in July.

The updates were posted on Sept. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Road update:

Hwy 202 – still working on

HWY 236/Stanley – waiting on contractor availability.

Horne Settlement Road – in design as they are determining best long term fix.

“Hope for that to be done this week, then construction of pipes,” said MacDonald.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hydes Bridge in Lantz – work is still progressing.

Enfield Road by lions den – this work will be starting soon. However work will be dawn to dusk. Expect one week to get completed.

“I’m waiting on more updates, but figured get this out with what I knew,” added MacDonald.