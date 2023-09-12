Jr Pens fall to Bulldogs in final pre-season tuneup

LANTZ: It wasn’t quite the finish to the pre-season the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins were aiming for.

East Hants had a 3-1 lead in the second period before the Antigonish AA Munro Bulldogs rallied for three straight en route to a victory to cap off the exhibition part of both teams NSJHL schedule.

Antigonish ended up winning the game 6-4 before the fans at Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The goalie for the Pens watches the puck through a maze of players. (Healey photo)

East Hants had dressed a few new players that were acquired in recent trades.

The Penguins will now refocus for the start to the regular season when they host Sackville Blazers on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

East Hants will also host the Valley Leafs on Sept. 17 in a 6:30 p.m. start.

Players battle for the puck along the boards. (Healey photo)

An Antigoinish Bulldog gets around a Junior Penguin in the offensive zone. (Healey photo)

An East Hants player looks for where the play is after a faceoff win. (Healey photo

The East Hants goalie dives to make the cover of the puck against Antigonish. (Healey photo)

The Penguins forward tries to deke the puck around the Bulldog defender to no avail as he was stood up with a nice hit. (Healey photo)