Jr Pens fall to Bulldogs in final pre-season tuneup

LANTZ: It wasn’t quite the finish to the pre-season the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins were aiming for.
East Hants had a 3-1 lead in the second period before the Antigonish AA Munro Bulldogs rallied for three straight en route to a victory to cap off the exhibition part of both teams NSJHL schedule.
Antigonish ended up winning the game 6-4 before the fans at Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.
East Hants had dressed a few new players that were acquired in recent trades.
The Penguins will now refocus for the start to the regular season when they host Sackville Blazers on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
East Hants will also host the Valley Leafs on Sept. 17 in a 6:30 p.m. start.
