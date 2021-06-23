EHS asking public to help find missing medication bag

CAPE BRETON:Emergency Health Services is asking for the public’s help to find a medication bag reported missing from one of its ambulances in Sydney on Monday, June 21.



An EHS paramedic crew had been at a call on Victoria Road near Disco Street Monday evening. The duffel bag has shoulder straps and is made of red canvas with black vinyl on the bottom and an EHS logo on top.



The medication is extremely dangerous if used by people who are not trained health-care professionals.

If someone finds the bag, they should immediately call EHS at 1-888-346-9999, or any RCMP detachment or local police so the medication can be secured safely and returned.



If the medications are ingested or injected, 911 should be called immediately.



EHS has reported the incident to the Cape Breton Regional Police Service.