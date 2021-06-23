N.S. opening to Atlantic Provinces June 23; rest of Canada June 30

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s borders are opening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, to residents of the three other Atlantic provinces. The province will open to travellers from outside Atlantic Canada on June 30.



People travelling from Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador can enter Nova Scotia for any reason and will no longer have to self-isolate or complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form. Travellers are encouraged to get vaccinated and have regular COVID-19 tests, but neither is required. People who came from these provinces and are currently isolating in Nova Scotia can stop on June 23.



“We are pleased that case numbers and vaccination coverage are allowing us to return to freer travel within the Atlantic region,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “There will be no requirements for people travelling from Prince Edward Island or from Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Because of New Brunswick’s approach to visitors from the rest of Canada, we need to maintain some protection when people enter Nova Scotia from that province. The rules we’re putting in place for New Brunswick will extend to travellers from outside Atlantic Canada on June 30.”



People travelling from New Brunswick can enter for any reason and will have isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and testing. That includes Nova Scotians returning from New Brunswick. These travellers will continue to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form.

Most people coming from New Brunswick will be able to upload their proof of vaccination into their Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form. They will receive automatic approval but must be prepared to show their proof of vaccination to border officials.Their isolation requirements are:— people who have had two doses of vaccine at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result in Nova Scotia— people who have had one dose of vaccine at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for at least seven days and cannot leave isolation until they get two negative tests results while in Nova Scotia; tests should be on day one or two and on day five or six— people who have not had any vaccine and those who had a first dose within 14 days of arrival must isolate for 14 days; testing at the beginning and end of their isolation continues to be recommendedThe tests must be standard PCR lab tests. They cannot be rapid tests. For people arriving in Halifax by air, they can get their first test at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. All travellers can book tests online at testing sites around the province.“Our self-isolation requirement has been instrumental in how we’ve managed the pandemic in Nova Scotia, and it continues to play an important role as we gradually reopen our borders,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Our testing strategy is among the most robust in the country and will continue to support our border policy while also supporting routine testing for all Nova Scotians.”