HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting two deaths related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s in Central Zone and a man in his 50s in Western Zone have died.



Nova Scotia is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries.



One case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. The other case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.



As of today, Nova Scotia has 74 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 52 for non-ICU and 55 for people in ICU.

On June 21, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,323 tests.As of June 21, 790,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 96,781 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 4,051 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,951 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.