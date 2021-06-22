ELDERBANK: RCMP have confirmed that a man died on June 18 at Higgins Lake in Elderbank.

While details were little, Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, confirmed police and firefighters from HRM (including Station 38 Middle Musquodoboit and Rescue Boat 42 from Station 42 Wellington) responded.

Station 36 Meaghers Grant and Station 23 Chezzetcook were also paged.

She said at approximately 7:10 p.m. on June 18, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a man that had gone under water and not yet surfaced at Higgins Lake.

Sadly, the outcome was tragic.

“The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team assisted in retrieving the man’s body,” said Cpl. Croteau.

She said police send their condolences to the man’s family.

Here is a link to a GoFundMe established in the victims name to help out his family: Help for Amanda and Baby Olivia