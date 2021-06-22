Police investigating break-and-enter at Fall River business

FALL RIVER: RCMP are searching for a suspect in an early morning break-and-enter at a Fall River business on June 10.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, said at 5:45 a.m. on June 10, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Fall River Plaza, located on Highway 2.

“The front window was smashed,” said Cpl. Croteau.

She said the suspect left the area in an SUV and took several electronics from the business.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black sweater, black pants, a red baseball cap, black shoes, and white gloves.

Cpl. Croteau said the investigation is ongoing.