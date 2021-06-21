East Hants RCMP seeking help finding stolen lawn mowers, trailer

MILFORD: The public’s assistance is being sought by East Hants RCMP in locating two stolen Kubota riding lawn mowers and the trailer they were on.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, with East Hants RCMP, said on June 21 police received a complaint of two Kubota diesel riding lawn mowers and the trailer they were on, were stolen from a locked compound on Highway 2 in Milford.

The incident took place at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

Security videos shows a male break the lock on the gate. The male proceeds to back his truck in to the compound, hook up the trailer, which contained the two Kubota riding lawn mowers, and depart.

One of the Kubota lawn mowers that was stolen. (RCMP Photo)

The suspect vehicle, an extended cab truck with flared out wheel wells, and the stolen items were last seen travelling south on Highway 2 at the Hants East Rural High School in Milford.

All items stolen have a total estimated value of $40, 000.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Enfield RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File#: 2021880238