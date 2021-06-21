Two youths charged in Stewiacke armed robbery

STEWIACKE: Two youths have been charged by Colchester County RCMP following a report of an armed robbery in the Town of Stewiacke just before midnight on June 18.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said at approximately 11:40 p.m. on June 18, Colchester County District RCMP was called to an armed robbery, during which a man was threatened with a knife and assaulted before the suspects stole his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was uninjured.

Police were provided with a description of the stolen vehicle, and it was later located in Dartmouth.

“A traffic stop was conducted, and two youths were taken into custody without incident,” said Cpl. Marshall.

Both were held in custody overnight. They have been released from custody on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Police believe that other suspects were involved in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-639-2366.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2021-868362