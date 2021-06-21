Volunteers spruce up WJCC

WINDSOR JUNCTION: With summer approaching, volunteers from the Windsor Junction community stepped up to give the Windsor Junction Community Centre a little spruce up.

The volunteers gathered on June 19 to put the WJCC logo on the side of the building after it had been taken down, and also gave it a bit of fresh colour with some new snazzy blue paint put onto the building during the past week, located on Community Centre Lane.

Volunteers lift the WJCC sign. (Submitted photo)

The WJCC sign is put in place on the side of the building. (Submitted photo)

WJCC Chair and tireless volunteer Andrea Forrest organized the repainting of the WJCC building last week. Volunteers Shane Turner; Marni Tuttle; Brad Forrest; Shannon MacKenzie; and David Pottle finished the project by rehanging the sign on Saturday.

The fresh paint gives the building a new look and stands out a bit more for those down at the facility.

For more on the WJCC, check out their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thewjcc.