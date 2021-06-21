Halifax Water advises of Bennery Lake water flushing activities

ENFIELD HRM: This notice applies to all Halifax Water customers who receive water service from Halifax Water in and around the Aerotech Business Park and Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Halifax Water will be undertaking water distribution system flushing activities as part of our regular system maintenance to maintain high-quality water throughout the Bennery Lake water distribution system.

This work will take place at night from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, beginning at 10:00 PM on Sunday, June 27, and continuing each evening until 6:00 AM on Wednesday, June 30.

As a result of this water distribution system maintenance, some customers served by the Bennery Lake Water Supply Plant may experience temporarily discoloured water or low water pressure.

If you experience discoloured water, please report it using the form at: www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water. Information on what to do if your water is discoloured is also available on this page.

If you are not sure if you receive water service from Bennery Lake, you can visit this page and check the interactive map to see where your water comes from: www.halifaxwater.ca/notice/aerotech-airport-area-water-system-flushing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.