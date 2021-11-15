Elmsdale project among recipients of provincial program

ELMSDALE: A project from the Municipality of East Hants for the Elmsdale area is one of the recipients of funding from the province’s Beautification and Streetscaping Program.

In a recent announcement, Nova Scotia announced there are 28 projects that will share $582,592 from the Beautification and Streetscaping Program to enhance the beauty of communities and attract more visitors to the local area.

For the Municipality of East Hants, $15,000 was given for the Elmsdale Village Core Detailed Concept Design and Report.

Nine projects will receive $164,083 through the Community Works Program. The program creates job opportunities for youth and unemployed people to gain skills and experience in their fields.“Investing in beautification projects helps make our communities more vibrant, fosters local pride and encourages economic development,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr. “The Community Works Program allows municipalities to hire people to work on community-focused projects, such as municipal planning, accessibility or landscaping projects.”Quotes:“This funding will be a great help in developing new green space in the Town of Port Hawkesbury through the creation of Sunset Park. This park will enable us to achieve another step forward in waterfront development by helping beautify Granville Street and creating an attraction for people to enjoy.”– Brenda Chisholm Beaton, Mayor, Town of Port Hawkesbury

“We are pleased with today’s announcement. This funding will help us advance social inclusion for differently abled people in our rural communities, a priority for our region. We anticipate a lot of work, but it is work we are prepared to do and are anxious to begin.”– Allen Webber, Warden, Municipality of ChesterQuick Facts:— both programs are application-based— both programs fund up to 50 per cent of the costs of eligible municipal projects to a maximum of $25,000Additional Resources:A full list of Beautification and Streetscaping Program projects is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/beautification-and-streetscaping-program-grant-recipients-2021 A full list of Community Works Program projects is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/community-works-program-grant-recipients-2021

