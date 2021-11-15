ELMSDALE: A large crowd came out to the Elmsdale Square on Remembrance Day showing they’re not forgetting our Veterans.

The Elmsdale Legion service saw an estimated 200-300 people from the community come out to attend the yearly service. More than 1.6 k viewers had watched the livestream on The Laker News Facebook page as of Nov. 13.

As the service began, fire trucks pulled out onto Hwy and Hwy 214 from Lantz and Elmsdale blocking the traffic, allowing the crowd to even go out onto the road to watch the service. It also meant the service was done uninterrupted by any passing vehicles.

Many wreaths were placed by representatives of local dignitaries and families of Veterans, as well as a couple of handmade wreaths from the Brownies. Members of the Air Cadets Squadron from Milford assisted with the laying of the wreaths.

Here is our livestream full version video of the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11, as edited by Dagley Media.

A young girl named Layla got to read In Flanders Field during the service.

O’Canada and God Save the Queen were sung by a young lady (who’s name we did not get as we were focused on the livestream).

Most of those in attendance in the crowd (and participants) wore masks as per COVID-19 measures.