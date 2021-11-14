From the Cruiser – Nov. 2 to Nov. 9

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 104 calls for service during the week of Nov 2 to Nov. 9.

The following are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell in his weekly report for From the Cruiser.

On November 5, officers were called to a two-vehicle collision which took place on Highway 214 in Elmsdale. Luckily, there were no injuries.

The investigation revealed the driver of the first vehicle stopped suddenly to allow a jaywalker to cross the street outside of a crosswalk. The sudden stop caused the second vehicle to rear-end the first.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was issued a ticket for stopping in a roadway where traffic would be obstructed.

East Hants RCMP received a complaint Nov. 8 that someone stole a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 from a home in Mount Uniacke the night prior.

The vehicle had a veteran’s plate attached.

Anyone with information on this theft or knows the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

