Public Health investigating COVID-19 exposure at Enfield District School

ENFIELD: A letter was sent to families of students at Enfield District School by email on Sunday morning Nov. 14 that Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at the school.

The exposure is reported to have occurred on Nov. 8 and/or Nov. 9.

In the letter to families, the school Principal Tina Knol said Public Health is now working to identify and notify students and staff who may have been exposed as a close contact.

“If you are not contacted by Public Health, you are not considered a close contact,” the letter said. “Public Health is confident the school remains a safe place for students and staff, and our school will remain open.

“If needed, Public Health will recommend additional enhanced measures. We will notify families if this happens.”

The letter adds that at this time, familes are encouraged to review the COVID-19 Daily Checklist each day to closely monitor your health and the health of those you care for.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days,” the letter says. “It is natural to want to know if your child may have been exposed to the virus.

“Public Health officials will inform those who are at risk of the next steps, but to protect the privacy of students and staff, other details including names, will not be released.”