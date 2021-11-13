Ramsay signs letter of intent to play Division 1 NCAA at Vermont

VERMONT: A Belnan hockey player has set his path down the road in motion.

Duncan Ramsay, who currently suits up with the Kimball Union Academy prep school team, signed his Letter of Intent to attend and suit up with the University of Vermont, a NCAA Division 1 hockey team.

The letter of intent would see him start the 2023-24 season with Vermont.

He was one of two Kimball Union Academy players to announce their intent for their respective sports. The other was a lacrosse player.

On his fall team the GBL Bruins U18 AAA team, the 17-year-old Ramsay has one goal and nine assists in 19 games played.

The fall team is one that prep school players get placed on between Sept. and November and they play games on weekend. Basically, it’s a practice team to stay busy in the fall until the prep school season begins.

For Ramsay that means next weekend with KUA against Stanstead in Quebec.

Ramsay was drafted last May in the United States Hockey League Phase II Draft by the Sioux City Musketeers. They took him with the 145th pick.

In 2020 Ramsay, a Major Bantam Rangers alum, was taken in the QMJHL Draft by the Saint John Sea Dogs.