MILFORD: An additional COVID-19 exposure at Hants East Rural High (HERH) in Milford has been discovered by Public Health, a letter home to families from the school said Nov. 12.

The letter said the second exposure was on Nov. 8, 9, and/or Nov. 10. A release on Nov. 11 said exposure was found at the school Nov. 2,3, 8 and/or Nov. 9.

The letter home on Nov. 12 said this exposure may be the result of transmission (spread) in the school setting.

As a result, Public Health measures are being implemented at HERH. These include:

Limiting class mixing in all areas of the school such as the cafeteria, hallways, and school assemblies.

Limiting extra-curricular activities. Students/staff who are doublevaccinated can participate in these activities and programs with proof of vaccination.

Limiting non-essential visitors during school hours.

Enhanced cleaning will take place every evening and on the weekend.



The letter to families says that Public Health is not recommending the school be closed at this time.

“However, Public Health is strongly recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms,” said Principal Leanne Searle in the letter. “If students/staff have symptoms they must isolate while waiting for results.”

The letter stresses the importance to continue to review the COVID-19 Daily Checklist each day to closely monitor your health and the health of those you care for.

“These enhanced public health measures are important for us all and for our community,” Searle said in concluding her letter. “I know we will come together, do our part to follow the expert advice being provided, and immediately interrupt the impact at our school.”