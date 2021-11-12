Lady Dragons make history going undefeated in volleyball season

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons girls volleyball team head to the playoffs having not lost once this year–a historic feat for the squad.

The Dragons kept their undefeated season going on Nov. 10 as they hosted Halifax West at the Fall River school on Seniors Night. It was the final regular season game for its four seniors–Lianne Rogers; Catherine Wilkie; Holly Legere; and Molly White.

Halifax West kept Lockview honest in this match-up, forcing the Dragons to a fourth set, but Lockview prevailed.

With the win, that meant Lockview completed the season a perfect 12-0, making history for the school.

The sets were scored as follows: 25-16 Lockview; 27-25 Lockview; 25-20 Halifax West; and 25-18 Dragons to secure the match win and their perfect season record.

Player of game for Halifax West was Halle Kachur, while it was Leah Weatherhead earning the honour for the Dragons.



White; Legere; Wilkie; and Rogers were recognized by the team following the game.