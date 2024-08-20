ELMSDALE: A 27-year-old Enfield man has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped by an officer following numerous complaints.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that the detachment received complaints on Aug. 18 at approximately 3:30 p.m. of a small car swerving all over the road while driving southbound on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale.

“The vehicle had reportedly nearly struck several other vehicles as the driver couldn’t maintain control in his lane of travel,” said Const. Burns from what police were told.

“The responding officer located the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the Canadian Tire parking lot.”

He said the officer made contact with the driver and noted signs of impairment by alcohol.

Const. Burns said the driver was arrested and transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

“The results revealed a blood alcohol content reading of 370 mg% and 360 mg% respectively which is more than four times the legal limit for driving,” he said.

Raymond Urquhart, 27, of Enfield has been charged with impaired driving and impaired driving of 80mg%.

He will appear in court at a later date.