Wong announces provincial support for Cheema, WCA, LWF Hall

WAVERLEY: Surrounded by summer camp program youth at Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley, Advanced Education Minister and MLA for the area Brian Wong delivered good news for three community organizations on Aug. 19.

First, Cheema will be receiving $97,000 for facility revitalization; the Waverley Community Association is getting %45,000 to replace a roof and siding on the Waverley Heritage Museum on Rocky Lake Drive; and the LWF Hall is getting $41,000 to replace their roof as part of their renovation project.

All three were announced before the youth on a warm Monday morning on the shores of beautiful Lake Thomas.

Minister Wong was making the announcements on behalf of on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

Wong said the money for Cheema will go towards work and upgrades on the main building (where the kitchen is).

“The beautiful thing about Cheema is everybody behind me,” said Wong, pointing to the 20-30 youth from the summer program that were there listening.

“Cheema has been giving back and supporting this community for a lot of years.

“There’s a lot of great things happening.”

The facility upgrade work is starting already, and will ramp up in the coming days, Commodore Nadine Lamontagne said.

MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong. (Healey photo)

Wong acknowledged that the work at all three facilities receiving funding wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of each respective volunteer base.

“I want to acknowledge that in order to make all of these organizations work, it takes volunteers,” he said.

“It takes volunteers like Nadine Lamontagne, who is the Commodore here, making sure that all these kids receive really good training, and have lots of fun.”

Lamontagne said the infrastructure announcement ensures they can continue to fulfill the role in building Canadian youth and a vibrant, active, and inclusive community for everyone.

“Active after school care for working families, programs for individuals with autism, physical and intellectual disabilities, youth paddling programs (that sometimes manifest into Olympic dreams coming true) and seniors’ social and physical well-being are all key to our organizational vision,” she said.