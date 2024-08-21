From the Cruiser – Aug. 19, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past 10 days, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 175 calls for service.

Here is a quick look at some of the calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

TICKETED FOR MISUSE OF 911

A Dartmouth man thought that by calling 911 that East Hants RCMP would give him a free ride home from Rawdon.

According to RCMP, police received a 911 call on Aug. 9 from an adult man in Rawdon requesting police pick him up and drive him home to Dartmouth after his mom had not shown up.

After contacting the man’s mother and explaining to both that the RCMP is not a taxi service and educating the man on proper use of the 911 system, the mother said that she would go pick him up.

A summary offence ticket to the man for improper use of the 911 system is pending.

THEFT IN UNION CORNER

On August 10, a Union Corner resident reported that his red 7500 w King Canada Generator was stolen from the back yard of his residence on Highway 215.

The offence took place sometime within the preceding 24 hrs. The RCMP has no suspects at this point.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

DAMAGE TO NEW APARTMENTS

East Hants RCMP were advised Aug. 12 that there was damage done to the new apartment buildings being built at 152 Highway 2 in Enfield.

Several sheets of drywall were cut on all three floors of the complex requiring a significant amount of time to fix and/or replace.

The RCMP has no suspects at this point.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Noel man sought for failure to appear in court

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of David John Foote, 34, of Noel.

David Foote has been charged for failing to appear in court.

Anyone who sees David Foote is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

