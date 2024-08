WINDSOR JUNCTION: The Keloose Kids parade kicked off the fun on festival weekend.

It was so good we had to share it in its own separate video.

Even the chicken wings from Lions Wing Night at LWF Hall made an appearance.

The parade saw attendees gather at Fall River School of Performing Arts and then behind a Halifax District RCMP cruiser made their way down Windsor Junction Road to Community Centre Lane and the WJCC.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Lions Chicken Wings were in Keloose Kids Parade. (Dagley Media photo)

There were lots of kids in the Keloose Kids parade. (Dagley Media photo)