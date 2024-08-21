Mastodons Black come out on top in all East Hants U-11 fast pitch final

LANTZ: The East Hants Mastodons came away with the top two positions at the Under-11 fast pitch provincials, held last weekend in Antigonish.

In a tight championship final it was East Hants Black Mastodons coming out on top winning 7-5 after a five run fourth.

The score in the fourth was 2-1 Black over East Hants Blue Mastodons.

The tournament saw 10 teams from across the province compete.

There were teams competing from: Brookfield Red, Brookfield Yellow, the two Mastodons teams, Pomquet, Antigonish Bombers, Highlanders, Heatherton, Guysburough, and West Hants.

The Mastodons Black, coached by Chris Hopewell, went through the round robin 4-0 led by the big bats of Owen Fraser, Owen Leblanc, Michael and Finn Garden.

They also had strong pitching from Glenn Cannon and Leo Huybers.

The team faced the Antigonish Bombers in the crossover semis and it proved to be a very well played game with the final score being 9-5 for East Hants Black.

East Hants Blue beat Brookfield Red in the other semis setting up the all East Hants Mastodons final.

It was an all East Hants Mastodons final in U11. (Submitted photo)

Top pitcher of the tournament was: East Hants Mastodons Black Glenn Cannon

Top Hitter was: East Hants Blue Bria Bonner

Tournament MVP was: East Hants Black Mastodons Owen LeBlanc.