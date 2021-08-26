Enfield man charged after report of large fight in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: A 31-year-old Enfield man has been charged with causing a disturbance following a report of a large fight on Aug. 21.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers with the Enfield detachment were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to what they were informed was a large fight in Elmsdale.

“Upon arrival police learned that one individual was responsible for the disturbance,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said witnesses advised officers that the culprit, a 31-year-old Enfield man, was intoxicated but had left the scene.

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers located the man a short time later. He was arrested and charged for causing a disturbance.