Police investigating Upper Rawdon break-and-enter

UPPER RAWDON: RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter into a business in Upper Rawdon on Aug. 19.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell with East Hants RCMP said that sometime overnight Aug. 18-19, thieves forced the door open and stole various tools.

Among the items taken were an aluminum flashing brake, which is a large and very unique tool.

“All the tools stolen were marked with blue spray paint,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The matter is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.