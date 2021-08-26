Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 94 calls for service between Aug. 17-24.

Here is a look at a few of the highlighted calls, as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On Aug. 19, police received a complaint from a local resident who pre-paid a substantial sum for a shipping container to be delivered to their home and it was never delivered.

The victim stated the transaction was initiated through Facebook. The victim later learned the business address given did not actually exist.

RCMP strongly cautions anyone doing business online to use due diligence prior to paying for something that has not been received.

Officers responded to a report of mischief that took overnight Aug. 22 in Mount Uniacke.

The victim reported they parked a 2012 grey Volkswagen Golf at a carpool parking lot and returned the next day to find the tires were slashed and paint keyed.

The matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

East Hants RCMP are investigating the theft of a travel trailer from Enfield on Aug. 23.

The trailer, a 2011 Dutchman Denali 285 with plate number T434056 was taken some time between July 4th and Aug. 23.

Police say the owner told them they had been away and discovered the theft upon return.

The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

