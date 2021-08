OAKFIELD: A Fall River golf has finally realized a dream- a hole-in-one.

Jay Cameron was golfing at Oakfield Golf & Country Club on the morning of Aug. 26 when he accomplished the feat.

Cameron, who calls Fall River home, managed the hole-in-one on the third hole hitting the ball 165 yards using a seven-iron.

The ball dunked into the hole and Cameron raised his arms in delight at the accomplishment.

Congrats Jay!