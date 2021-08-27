Jays, Rangers hosting provincial baseball championships

HANTS NORTH/GRAND LAKE/WINDSOR JUNCTION/WAVERLEY: There will be plenty of provincial baseball championships taking place this weekend, Aug. 27-29, in the area.

In Hants North at Findley Park, the host Jays will entertain the U-11 A Tier 1 provincials, with teams from Kentville; Yarmouth; and Clark’s Harbour taking to the field.

The schedule is as follows (subject to change):

FRIDAY:

2 p.m. Hants North vs Kentville

4:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

5 p.m. Yarmouth vs Clark’s Harbour

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Hants North vs Yarmouth

11:30 a.m. Kentville vs Clark’s Harbour

2 p.m. Hants North vs Clark’s Harbour

4:30p.m. Kentville vs Yarmouth

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Game 1 championship (if necessary)

11:30 a.m. Game 2 championship (if necessary)

U-11A TIER 2

At the fields at the Windsor Junction Community Centre, the U-11A Tier 2 provincials, featuring six teams including two Tri County Rangers teams and one from East Hants, will take place.

The schedule for this tournament is as follows:

FRIDAY: (All games on Aug. 27 on FIELD 1)

1 P.M. Tri County- White vs Halifax

3:30 p.m. Tri County- Gibson vs Cole Harbour

6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

6:30 p.m. East Hants vs New Glasgow

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Tri County-White vs Cole Harbour (FIELD 1)

9 a.m. Tri County-Gibson vs New Glasgow (FIELD 2)

11:30 a.m. East Hants vs Halifax (FIELD 1)

2 p.m. Tri County-White vs New Glasgow (FIELD 1)

4 p.m. East Hants vs Cole Harbour (FIELD 2)

4:30 p.m. Tri County- Gibson vs Halifax (FIELD 1)

SUNDAY (All games on FIELD 1)

9 a.m. 1st overall vs 4th overall

11:30 a.m. 2nd overall vs 3rd Overall

2 p.m. Championship final. Winner game 10 vs Winner game 11

U-14 GIRLS

At the U-14 Girls provincials, they will play the bulk of the games at the field on Hwy 2 in Grand Lake, just across the street from the Community Centre. Due to scheduling, two games will be played at the Waverley Legion field (FIELD 2).

The Rangers will host Hammonds Plains; New Waterford; Antigonish; and Oxford in game action.

Here is how the schedule breaks down for this championship:

FRIDAY:

12 p.m. Tri County vs Hammonds Plains

2:30 p.m. Oxford vs Antigonish

5 p.m. New Waterford vs Tri County

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Hammonds Plains vs Antigonish

9 a.m. FIELD 2 – New Waterford vs Oxford

11:30 a.m. Tri County vs Antigonish

2 p.m. Hammonds Plains vs New Waterford

4:30 p.m. Tri County vs Oxford

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Antigonish vs New Waterford

9 a.m. FIELD 2 – Hammonds Plains vs Oxford

11:30 a.m Championship game 1 (if necessary)

2 p.m. Championship game 2 (if necessary)

U18 provincials

In Enfield, East Hants Nationals will be hosting the U-18 provincials at the Enfield Legion.

Teams set to participate will include Hammonds Plains; Halifax; and Dartmouth.

Here is the schedule:

FRIDAY:

3 p.m. East Hants vs Dartmouth

6 p.m. Halifax vs Hammonds Plains

SATURDAY

9 a.m. East Hants vs Hammonds Plains

11:30 a.m. Dartmouth vs Halifax

2 p.m. East Hants vs Halifax

4:30 Dartmouth vs Hammonds Plains

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Championship game 1 (if necessary)

11:30 a.m. Championship game 2 (if necessary)