Sea Dogs acquire Beaver Bank’s Foston from Mooseheads

BEAVER BANK: The Saint John Sea Dogs must like hockey players from Beaver Bank.

In a trade with the Halifax Mooseheads on Aug. 27, the Sea Dogs sent an eighth round draft pick in 2023 to the Herd in exchange for energy line player Cole Foston, of Beaver Bank.

Foston will join Ryan Francis, also from Beaver Bank, with the Sea Dogs and look to crack the lineup after only having a fourth line role with the Mooseheads.

The move by Halifax cleared some space among the forward group. It saw the roster size trimmed to 29 players on the roster, including 17 forwards.

Six players, including Fall River’s Bryson Boudreau, were reassigned earlier Friday by Halifax.

In 34 games with the Mooseheads, Foston, 18, had two goals and five assists. He was selected by Halifax in the fourth round of the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft.