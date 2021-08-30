East Hants Blue Mastodons earn U10 provincial softball silver

LANTZ: The East Hants U-10 Blue Mastodons brought home a silver medal from the championship final of the Under-10 provincial softball championship.

The Blue team–and East Hants Black Mastodons–were among the squads that participated in the provincials, played at the Peter Smith Memorial Field in Lantz on Aug. 27-29.

The Laker News attended a morning game between East Hants Black and Brookfield Yellow and snapped the following photos. It was a busy weekend, so we couldn’t get to any other game but the one pictured.

It was great ball from what we saw.

Well done to all the organizers and volunteers that made this provincial championship happen.

There was a BBQ at the canteen keeping everyone filled with food during game action.

Besides the U-10 provincials, there was some Shooters Fast Pitch league action that saw the N.S. Canada Games team play a triple-header on the bigger field adjacent to where the U10s were happening.

The Canada Games team played the Prodigy Red Sox; the Halifax Bandits; then a rematch with the Prodigy Red Sox.

It was an entertaining day of fast pitch action in Lantz.