Sackville-Bedford Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers in local area

SACKVILLE/WAVERLEY: Are you looking to give back to your community with your spare time? The Sackville-Bedford Meals on Wheels could use your time.

The organization, which also serves those in the Waverley; Fall River; Beaver Bank; and Windsor Junction areas; are putting out the call for volunteers to become part of their team.

The Sackville-Bedford Meals on Wheels programs aim is to improve the lives of people in the communities they serve.

If you have a few hours of your time–two to three hours a week–that you can spare, Sackville-Bedford Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers and individuals interested in sitting on their board.

Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver our fresh, nutritious meals.

For more information, please contact their coordinator at 902-869-6103 or email mealsonwheels.sackvillebedford@gmail.com .

The non-profit is also seeking an energetic and tech savvy individual, to join their volunteer Board of Directors.

Sackville-Bedford Meals on Wheels is a group of 10-12 individuals who meet the second Monday of each month, to guide and manage the activities of MOW.

If you wish more information on the board, please contact Board Chairperson, Mya Carter by email at: carter.mya@gmail.com .

For more information on the program, check out their website at: www.sackvillebedfordmealsonwheels.com or on Facebook at: Meals on Wheels-Sackville-Bedford.