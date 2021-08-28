PHOTOS: Crowds turn out for Car Show at Station House

WELLINGTON: Even Mother Nature wanted to see the cool cars on display at the Wellington/Fletchers Lake Station House.

While the weather forecast had been calling for some showers on Aug. 19, blue skies prevailed and that allowed the Topless T-Tops and Convertible car show to attract a lot of community residents to the Station House.

The event saw T Tops and Convertibles fill the parking lot usually reserved for customers to the Thursday and Friday night meals at the Station House.

Vehicles lined Hwy 2 near the Station House as people coming to the show couldn’t park on site to check out all the cool cars that were on display.

The Laker News was there and here are some of the shots that we got at the event:

Organizers said with how successful the car show was they hope to do a few more of these if possible.

