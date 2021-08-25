SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A Windsor Junction bandolero driver; a Lightning wheelman from Carroll’s Corner and a Shubenacadie Legend car driver were the top racers on AJK Sportsman night at Scotia Speedworld.

It was a day that looked like there would be no racing given the rain that came, but the humidity and hard work efforts by race officials and revamping of the format to only features for all classes except the Sportsman, saw those who came out to watch get their monies worth.

In the Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandoleros, Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen came from the back to finish one spot from the checkered flag in the no. 24, behind winner Tanton Wooldridge in the no. 0.

Antigonish’s Emily Chisholm was third in the no. 89, a good finish for the young female racer.

Brett Pashkoski of Beaver Bank in the no. 45 was fourth and the no. 77 of Brooke Dowe fifth.

Point leader Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River had an incident in the race and did not finish.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero (Feature only)

1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

2 – 24 Ayden Christensen

3 – 89 Emily Chisholm

4 – 45 Brett Pashkoski

5 – 77 Brooke Dowe

Landon pierce drove his no. 19 Bando to the win over the 41 of Brayden Wadden in the Beginner Bandolero feature race.

Ethan Hicken was third in the no. 5, while Avery DeCoste was fourth. There were just two cars on the lead lap at the end of the 15-lap feature.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Beginner Bandolero (feature only)

1 – 19 Landon Pierce

2 – 41 Brayden Wadden

3 – 5 Ethan Hicken

4 – 13 Avery DeCoste

Jamie Dillman of Carroll’s Corner in the no. 158 came up one spot short of another win as he couldn’t catch and get by winner Travis Keefe in his no. 145 in the combined TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning feature.

Rookie Chad Sinton continued his impressive racing with a third-place finish in the no. 111.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River was fifth overall, but second when it comes to Thunder division cars. Jason Pickles was the top Thunder car and finished fourth overall.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning (feature only)

1 – 145 Travis Keefe

2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

3 – 111 Chad Sinton

4 – 0 Jason Pickles

5 – 99 Dave Matthews

In the Strictly Hydraulics Legends, the no. 51 of Braden Langille out of Shubenacadie needed a few more laps and he may have had winner Danny Chisholm in the no. 87 but couldn’t get him in the extended 30-lap feature.

Lower Sackville’s Brad Eddy in the no. 08 rounded out the podium finishes for the feature.

Devin Wadden in the no. 20 was fourth and veteran Paul Goulden brought home the no. 9 in fifth.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River looked to have a podium result in his hands as he was under Eddy on the last corner but ended up spinning and did not finish the race.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends (feature)

1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

2 – 51 Braden Langille

3 – 08 Brad Eddy

4 – 20 Devin Wadden

5 – 9 Paul Goulden

In the extended Sportsman feature, a 50-lap race in memory of Alex Kocken, a long-time crew member and supporter of Miller Brothers Racing and racing throughout Atlantic Canada, it was the 94 Deven Smith coming home with the $1,000 winners pay cheque.

The 10C of Brady Creamer from N.B. and Kenny MacKenzie Jr. in the no. 85, also from N.B., rounded out the podium in the 20-car field.

Andrew Lively in the no. 25 was fourth and Kennetcook’s Wayne Miller in the 90 was fifth.

Smith, the 4 of Aaron Boutilier in his first action in almost two years, and 92 of Pete Miller of Kennetcook took the heat race wins.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman AJK 50 (feature only

1 – 94 Deven Smith

2 – 10C Brady Creamer

3 – 85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr.

4 – 25 Andrew Lively

5 – 90 Wayne Miller

Heat 1 – 94 Deven Smith

Heat 2 – 4 Aaron Boutilier

Heat 3 – 92 Pete Miller