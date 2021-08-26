COVID-19: One death, seven new cases, five recoveries on Aug. 25

HALIFAX: The province announced that a man in his 60’s who lived in the Western Zone has died as a result of COVID-19 on Aug. 25.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one,” said premier-designate Tim Houston. “This virus has had devasting impacts on too many families. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible, get tested if you have symptoms and continue to follow public health protocols.”



Nova Scotia is also reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries.



Four of the cases are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case.



One case is in Northern Zone and is under investigation.



Two cases are in Eastern Zone. One is a close contact to a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 50 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.“It is difficult and upsetting to hear that another Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I encourage all Nova Scotians to get both doses as soon as they can to protect themselves and the people around them.”On Aug. 24, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,418 tests.As of Aug. 24, 1,431,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 678,570 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 4,247 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 4,169 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.