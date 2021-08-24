Road work scheduled for Fall River Road on Aug. 25

FALL RIVER: HRM says that motorists should expect delays for road work on Aug. 25 between Windsor Junction Road and Jamieson Drive.

In a media release, the municipality says the road construction will take place between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work is for pavement rehabilitation.

This project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

During this work stop and go traffic will be in place.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.

Construction crews will strive to maintain physical distancing measures, however, residents may see workers within two metres of each other while completing certain tasks which aligns with the exemptions outlined in the Provincial Health Order.

If approaching construction crews, residents are asked to maintain at least two metres of physical distancing.