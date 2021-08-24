Kings-Hants Federal candidates forum: Call for questions

KINGS-HANTS: The East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce and The Laker News will be co-hosting the 2021 Federal Election Kings-Hants Candidates Forum on Thursday, September 9th at 6:30pm.

Due to the current health restrictions, this event will be live streamed on The Laker News Facebook (www.facebook.com/TheLakerNews) and Dagley Media on YouTube. It will also be recorded and posted in full after the forum.

The East Hants Chamber reached out to it’s member to provide the opportunity to have them submit questions to be posed to the Kings-Hants candidates that evening.

Now, The Laker News is reaching out to residents of all of Kings-Hants to submit questions that may get asked.

The deadline to submit questions is Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. Please email to: thelakerelection@gmail.com. Questions should be general in nature and able to be asked of all candidates participating.

