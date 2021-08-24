The following was submitted to us:

FALL RIVER: The Nova Scotia Special Needs Lacrosse Club will be restarting on September 2, 2021, for a total of eight weeks (weather and pandemic depending).

The non-contact program will be run at Gorsebrook Park outdoor rink in Halifax on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. for approximately 45 minutes each week (slightly shorter than in past in order to comply with municipal Covid-19 facility regulations).

Full box lacrosse safety gear is required; however, hockey gear is an appropriate substitute.

The program is open to both youth and adults of all genders who have an intellectual and/or developmental disability.The cost to players will be $5 each this season to cover insurance costs.

The organization thanks their governing body Lacrosse Nova Scotia for their continuing support of our program. There will be Covid-19 safety protocols in effect for both players and spectators.

These will be communicated by email soon to prior players and in person to any new members when they join.

Please contact Club Founder and President Ian Readey with any questions at 902-414-9205 or ianreadey@hotmail.com .