Evergreen Festival kicks off in Halifax this Friday Nov. 21

The Evergreen Festival is happening over the next month in Halifax. (Discover Halifax/Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The Evergreen Festival is back for four weeks of fun, free, and family-focused outdoor winter-themed activities on the Halifax waterfront, from November 21 to December 14.

In its sixth year, the holiday festival includes favourites such as the Evergreen Market, Evergreen Bright light displays, music and entertainment at the BG, and the return of Spruce the Gonk.

A few experiences from 2024 are also back this season, having become instant fan favourites, such as:

• The hop on/hop off Evergreen Express train is a fun way to explore the festival, which will take you along all the key Halifax Waterfront attractions.

• The Winter Sports Zone, located in the Foundation Lot South, offers festival-goers a chance to play ball hockey, try their hand at curling, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT:

New to the 2025 offerings are:

• Festive cheer from the East Coast Carolling quartets, bringing holiday classics to the waterfront;

• Holiday dining and immersive seasonal experiences at Queen’s Marque; and

• Warming stations at the Sands at Salter, courtesy of Nordic Sauna Rentals.

To help spread joy and make a positive impact this holiday season, the Evergreen Festival has teamed up with three charitable partners, the Nova Scotia SPCA, IWK Foundation, and Souls Harbour.

At various locations along the waterfront, these amazing organizations will be collecting donations to support families (including the furry members!) in need.

With so much to see and do, there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If you’re travelling to the Halifax region to take in Evergreen Festival, participating hotels will be offering deals to encourage visitors (and locals) to stay for the night or the entire weekend.

For full festival details, visit discoverhalifaxns.com/evergreen-festival.

The Evergreen Festival receives private-sector support for some installations and activations.

A collaborative effort between organizations in the region, the primary partners behind Evergreen Festival are Build Nova Scotia, the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, Halifax Regional Municipality, and Discover Halifax.

While the weather is out of our control, we hope to have lots of folks in attendance throughout the four-week festival.

For information of weather-related closures or adjustments, follow along on Instagram @evergreenfestns.