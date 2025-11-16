From the Cruiser – week of Nov. 10

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 84 calls for service.

The following is highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae.

Domestic assault

East Hants RCMP received a report of a possible Domestic Assault.

Officers attended and observed that both the male and female parties were intoxicated and had sustained some injuries.

Investigation revealed the male to be the primary aggressor and the 35-year-old male from Enfield was arrested for one count of Assault.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued two Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

They were for operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to have an unexpired vehicle permit.

Police also responded to three traffic collisions. Residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

East Hants RCMP are reminding the public to ensure that all their licensing, insurance and registration needs to be up to date.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is David Foote.

Foote is wanted in relation to failure to attend court for Extortion with a Firearm charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

