Kick off the holidays with the Sackville Tree Lighting on Nov. 29

The Sackville Tree lighting at Acadia Park is Nov. 29. (SBA Tree Lighting FB event page photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Residents of the Sackville area are encouraged to join friends and family on November 29 to kick off the holiday season in Sackville.

The annual Sackville Business Association (SBA) and Acadia Recreation Club will hold the annual Tree Lightiung starting at 6 p.m.

The free event is for all ages and one that you won’t want to miss.

Besides the SBA and Acadia Recreation Club, the two have joined forces with other community organizations, and are delighted to host the cherished annual Sackville Christmas Tree Lighting at Acadia Park, 650 Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

More info on the event FB page at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Gmhjw3jLe/

ADVERTISEMENT:

There will be live music featuring Sackville’s own Jon Cyr, warm cups of hot chocolate, treats, a special visit from Santa himself, and, the magical lighting of the tree.

Come be part of this heartwarming tradition that fills our hearts with holiday cheer.

Here is a schedule of events:

2:00–2:30 p.m.

Mini Holly Jolly Celebration

Songs & stories inside the Sackville Public Library—perfect for little ones. Space is limited.

5:30–6:00 p.m.

Holly Jolly Celebration

Songs & stories inside the Sackville Public Library. Space is limited.

6:00–7:00 p.m.

Sackville Christmas Tree Lighting

For more information and the latest updates, visit sackvillebusiness.com/treelighting

Please note: There is no parking available on site; treats and hot chocolate are available while supplies last.