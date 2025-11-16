N.S. Power plans outage in Wellington to deal with lines

Crews from NSP. (NSP photo)

WELLINGTON: Residents in the Kings Road subdivision are being made aware of planned power outages Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.

In a post on Facebook, MLA Brian Wong said that N.S. Power has advised they they are planning two major outages to ensure the safety of their linesmen as they cut within the lines.

The utility will also be replacing a transformer.

Tuesday November 18 (with a rain date of Wednesday November 19) from 9-4

Tuesday November 25 (with a rain date of Wednesday November 26) from 9-4

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wong said Nova Scotia Power has made the grid more reliable for Fall River, Waverley and Wellington residents after a community meeting with them two years ago.

“It was unacceptable the amount of outages that were happening,” said Wong.

To ensure the reliability of the grid this winter, and as promised during this meeting, they have identified a few spots of concern deep into the woods in the King’s Road subdivision in Wellington.

N.S. Power has told MLA Wong’s office they will be contacting residents but has reached out to them to help spread the word.