FRABA tackles transit, trades shortages, and local infrastructure concerns

FRABA hosted an all three levels of government roundtable with business owners on Nov. 12 in Fall River. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Members of the Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) gathered at the LWF Hall on Nov. 12 for a rare and productive opportunity: a roundtable discussion with all three levels of government represented in the same room.

HRM Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, Waverley–Fall River–Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong, and Sackville–Preston–Bedford MP Braedon Clark joined local business owners for what many described as a relaxed, “coffee-chat atmosphere” but with meaningful answers and direct access to decision-makers.

The conversation was wide-ranging and touched on many issues important to Fall River and surrounding communities.

The meeting was a FRABA members invite only roundtable not open to the public.

Transit and traffic among top concerns

Deagle Gammon updated members on the status of a potential Metro Transit bus route into Fall River — a long-standing community request.

Traffic pressure points, including the Sobeys intersection, Windgate Drive, and the Beaver Bank connector, were also raised, with business owners stressing the daily congestion their employees and customers face.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon; MP Braedon Clark; and MLA Brian Wong at the roundtable discussion put on by FRABA. (Submitted photo)

Workforce shortages & immigration pathways

A significant part of the evening focused on labour challenges.

Immigration and federal/provincial programs that allow businesses to hire foreign workers were discussed, alongside the urgent need for skilled trades across multiple industries.

Members explored underused options such as the apprenticeship system, co-op placements, and the O2 (Options and Opportunities) program in high schools — all pipelines that employers say could help address gaps if better accessed.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program also came up, with FRABA planning to circulate recently received information to its membership.

Tariffs, export challenges & local impacts

Some businesses highlighted continuing struggles with exporting goods to the U.S., pointing to tariff-related costs that influence competitiveness.

There was also strong concern over the closure of the septic sewer dumping station at Aerotech.

Without a local site, businesses now face higher operating costs — increases many fear must be passed on to residents.

Members questioned how this aligns with new housing developments and permits still being issued in the area.

Infrastructure, water study & development

MLA Wong and MP Clark touched on how infrastructure spending works at federal, provincial, and municipal levels.

A key update came regarding the long-awaited municipal water extension study for Schwartzwald, expected in December.

The study represents the first step toward any consideration of extending services to Schwartzwald, Fall River Village, St. Andrews Village, and other nearby communities.

Politicians call for stories, not just statistics

All three elected officials encouraged FRABA members to share local stories — real employee experiences, community impacts, or business challenges — to help them advocate more effectively.

“Stories matter,” members were told. “They carry more weight than petitions alone.”

A Productive Evening with More to Come

Attendees left feeling informed and heard, FRABA said, and the association plans to continue monitoring these issues closely.

Members can expect follow-up updates and future educational sessions based on many of the night’s key topics.

FRABA encourages members to reach out to their local representatives for assistance navigating programs or with concerns affecting their business operations.