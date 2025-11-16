Photos: Second East Hants Farmers Market pop up held in Lantz

LANTZ: The second of three East Hants Farmers Market pop-ups was held on the weekend.
The pop up market took place at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.
With hockey action on the ice, and other bookings in the fieldhouse dome, vendors were located around the upstairs and in two board rooms to showcase their goodies, and make sales.
This pop up included musical entertainment from Pots and Pans.
This pop up market featured a wide variety of vendors, including:
Lettuce mix from Sutton Vertical Gardens
Jam, jelly, and other preserves from No Sugar Mama – Preserves
Cookies and other baked goods from The Cookie Chunk Co.
Wooden creations from Oak Hand Woodworking
Handmade jewelry by Jo’s Jewelry
Fresh bread and baked goods by Proof’d Breads and Bakery
Handmade dog treats by Barkhouse Healthy Dog Treats
Pottery by Meara Makes Pottery
Information on when the third Pop Up Market will be held is expected soon.
Keep an eye out for details on the East Hants Farmers Market Facebook page here
