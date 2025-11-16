The Laker News

Photos: Second East Hants Farmers Market pop up held in Lantz

ByPat Healey

Nov 16, 2025 #crafters, #East Hants, #East Hants Farmers Market, #East Hants Sportsplex, #pop up market, #vendors
A Farmer's Market attendee tries on a winter knitted toque from a vendor at the Sportsplex in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The second of three East Hants Farmers Market pop-ups was held on the weekend.

The pop up market took place at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

With hockey action on the ice, and other bookings in the fieldhouse dome, vendors were located around the upstairs and in two board rooms to showcase their goodies, and make sales.

This pop up included musical entertainment from Pots and Pans.

Pots and Pans performs. (Healey photo)

This pop up market featured a wide variety of vendors, including:

Lettuce mix from Sutton Vertical Gardens

Jam, jelly, and other preserves from No Sugar Mama – Preserves

Cookies and other baked goods from The Cookie Chunk Co.

Wooden creations from Oak Hand Woodworking

Handmade jewelry by Jo’s Jewelry

Fresh bread and baked goods by Proof’d Breads and Bakery

Handmade dog treats by Barkhouse Healthy Dog Treats

Pottery by Meara Makes Pottery

Information on when the third Pop Up Market will be held is expected soon.

Keep an eye out for details on the East Hants Farmers Market Facebook page here

Customers check out a vendor in one of the boardrooms. (Healey photo)
Jo Ann Paley was at the pop up market with her side business Magnet Magic. (Healey photo)
Stefanie David-Perry from “No Sugar Mama – Preserves” and her Christmas jams. (Healey photo)

Ryan Sibbald from Still Breathing Creative in Oakfield. (Healey photo)
Local dancers had a table of baked goods fundraising for a 2026 trip.. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

